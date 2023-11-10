Ratu Inoke tweets of diplomatic encounter with Baron Waqa

Incoming Secretary General Baron Waqa is enjoying his stay in Rarotonga.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Ratu Inoke Kubuabola tweeted of what looks like a diplomatic meeting he had with Waqa and Tepaeru Herrmann the Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cook Islands yesterday Nautilus Hotel.

The tweet was published at 5:49pm, hours after the Nauru President David Adeang and his delegation walked out of the Leaders Plenary meeting in the morning.

It is unclear whether the trio had a planned meeting at the behest of the leaders or whether they ran into each other at the Nautilus Hotel.

Meanwhile leaders are now on One-foot Island for their tree planting ceremony as part of the leaders retreat itinerary.