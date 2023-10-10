Ramada Suites get top performer award

In a momentous celebration of excellence in hospitality, Ramada Suites at the Wailoaloa Beach Fiji has been honored with the coveted Wyndham Rewards Top Performer Award for the Asia Pacific Region.

General Manager Rohit Lal says the prestigious accolade was announced at the esteemed Wyndham Global Conference in the US and was witnessed by over 6,000 participants from around the world.

Lal says the award is a testament to the remarkable achievements of Ramada in surpassing its valid enrollment goals throughout last year and its unwavering support for the Wyndham Rewards program.

“It’s the first time ever in Fiji and I think not only Fiji but Asia Pacific region including China, all over from Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand. So Fiji being number one.”

He says their dedication and commitment were on full display as they achieved an astonishing 1,386% over their yearly enrollment target in 2022, setting a new standard for loyalty program engagement within the Wyndham family.

Furthermore, the resort continues to shine in the first and second quarters of 2023, securing a distinguished position among the Top 10 performers in the Asia Pacific region.

An awards celebration was held to mark this accomplishment as they continue to offer guests unparalleled service, world-class amenities, and a commitment to excellence that goes above and beyond.