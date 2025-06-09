Radrodro urges failed Year 8 students to use available options

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro is encouraging the 39 percent of students who failed their Year 8 External Examination to consider the options available to them, saying the results do not mark the end of their education journey.

Radrodro is also calling on parents to continue supporting their children, especially during this period of disappointment and transition.

He says any student who wishes to repeat, whether they passed but are not satisfied with their marks or failed the year, should be allowed the opportunity.

“We encourage students and schools to give another chance to students to get the education and quality education whilst in the education system.”



Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Minister has assured that there is sufficient space for students wanting to repeat next year, although he acknowledges that overcrowding may arise in some areas.

He says the Ministry will continue to monitor these cases closely.

The national pass rate for the FY8E remains steady at 69 percent.

Out of 19,007 registered students, 18,628 sat the exam.

A total of 105 primary schools achieved a perfect 100 percent pass rate, up from 87 last year.

