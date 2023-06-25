Radrodro hands over resources to RKS

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/Facebook]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has expressed the Coalition Government’s commitment towards the construction works of the two burnt dormitories of Ratu Kadavulevu School.

Radrodro says within two weeks the clearing works will commence for Degei House, and construction work will start late next month.

He says that the Ministry of Education has already started looking for donors to fund the construction of the Sukuna House hostel.

While addressing the students, Radrodro emphasised that education is a crucial building block for a society, a cornerstone of development, and it has the power to change both individual lives and a nation.

The students of RKS were also reminded to take ownership and be reliable stewards in maintaining all the resources, the existing ones as well as the ones being handed over.

The Minister handed over uniforms, boarding kits and stationery to the parents of the 145 students of Sukuna House and the Principal of RKS.

Radrodro reiterated the importance of solidarity and being good Samaritans in times of unexpected disasters and has acknowledgement and sincere gratitude extended to all the sponsors.