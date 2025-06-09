Radrodro explains Ministry of Education budget variance

The Ministry of Education has set the record straight on claims of over-expenditure during the 2024-2025 financial year.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the Ministry’s budget for the year was $651 million, but $14.3 million was redeployed by the Ministry of Finance to other Ministries, leaving the Education Ministry with $636.7 million.

Radrodro explains that while the Ministry sought $23.8 million to complete the financial year, actual over-expenditure was $18.7 million. He adds that without the redeployment of funds, the over-expenditure would have been just $4.4 million.

The Minister outlined the main factors behind the variance stating $2.3 million for salary upgrades after qualification improvements for 296 staff, $3.6 million for acting allowances for teaching and non-teaching staff on leave and $0.5 million for 13 school chaplains approved by Cabinet.

He adds that $4.0 million for the regularization of staff under PSC Circular 2/2024, which is currently under review following a court ruling, $7.0 million for salary step-up adjustments for 4,731 regularized staff, $0.2 million for overtime payments for non-teaching staff and $1.1 million for reinstatement of senior positions, including directors for TVET, Curriculum, Primary and Secondary, following a job evaluation review.

Radrodro says over 500 new teachers and 30 curriculum advisory staff were appointed, with some rehired following court decisions or retirement age extensions.

The Minister stressed that misleading statements on social media have politicized the issue, undermining staff morale and good governance. He highlighted long-standing challenges in the Ministry, including staffing gaps in HR and Finance, inconsistent transfer policies, and recognition of qualifications.

He adds that despite the challenges, the Ministry’s focus remains on ensuring teachers are well supported and students succeed adding that last year, school leavers achieved a 95 percent pass rate.

The Ministry has also concluded a special audit with the Ministry of Finance and awaits feedback. Radrodro says if paying teachers their due and meeting sector needs attracts criticism, it is a consequence of ensuring fairness and proper governance.

