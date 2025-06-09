Radisson Blu promises growth despite completion delay

[Photo: FILE]

Despite a delayed timeline, the Radisson Blu Mirage Resort is well on-track to deliver its promise of strengthening Fiji’s economy and global standing.

While the $250 million project was set for completion in the first quarter of 2026, challenges with local concrete supply, steel manufacturing disruptions, and compliance requirements from project funders — FNPF and BSP — have pushed the completion timeline to early 2027.

Bob Lowres, Managing Director of Relcorp (Fiji) Pte Ltd, the developer of the project, says the team is confident the project will meet its new 2027 target without further delays, provided unforeseen circumstances, such as cyclones or other unexpected events, do not arise.

He stressed that contractor selection was also done with caution to avoid any interruptions, pointing out that China Railway No. 5, being state-owned, ensures the project stays on track.

“Initially, we had problems with concrete supply locally, and the steel manufacturer here’s factory completely broke down, so that’s been changed now, and that held us up for a number of months, etc. Also, with a project like ours, we’ve had FNPF, and also we’ve got BSP Bank involved; there was criteria that we had to meet for them in terms of pre-sales.”

Lowres also highlighted the importance of sustainability in such projects, noting that this project is guided by proper consultations and all necessary regulatory approvals.

He added that Andrew Gouldings, the project manager, maintains strict control over the builders to make sure sustainability is upheld.

The development that aims to position Fiji on an even higher rank on international tourism standards is also developed with tradition in mind.

Radisson Blu Mirage Resort General Manager Sales and Marketing, Ruth Kippax, highlighted that Australia-based DBI Architects and renowned Fijian firm AAPi Design were brought on board to ensure the resort offers both a contemporary and Fijian feel.

Upon completion, the resort is expected to create close to 500 jobs for Fijians with an anticipated $36million in potential income to be generated for Fiji.

