Radisson Blu among top three Best Family Resorts

The recently revamped kids’ club and family entertainment area at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has proven to be a resounding success, earning the resort a spot among the top three 2025 Best Family Resorts in Fiji by the Holiday with Kids magazine.

The leading family and lifestyle publication named the resort in the over four-star category, underlining its reputation as one of Fiji’s premier destinations for family holidays.

Resort General Manager Charles Homsy said the recognition would not have been possible without the hardworking staff who go above and beyond to create unforgettable memories for guests.

He added that the accolade was particularly special as it followed an eight-month renovation of the resort’s Blu Banana Kids’ Club, which reopened in August last year.

Following the reopening of the revamped kids’ club, the resort also launched the Marau Entertainment Area, a space designed for families to spend quality time together and enjoy activities tailored for children.

Homsy said these offerings allow the resort to provide memorable holiday experiences for the entire family.

The award’s selection process spanned 12 months and drew input from the magazine’s vast readership of more than 600,000 parents, including online subscribers and social media followers.

Holiday with Kids editor Aleney de Winter said the award recognizes the places that readers believe make family holidays unforgettable.

She further stated that both long-standing favorites that continue to evolve and innovative new properties redefining the standard demonstrate that the benchmark for family holidays has never been higher.

