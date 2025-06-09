Rabuka urges responsible voters decision

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging People’s Alliance Party members to make responsible decisions as Fiji prepares for a referendum and the next General Election.

Speaking at the party’s Annual General Meeting today, Rabuka reminded members of the important role they play in shaping the country’s future.

He says voters will have significant power in their hands during both the referendum on the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill and the upcoming General Election.

“I ask you all to be aware of how much power you have in your hands in the election that is coming up. And before that, the referendum. Be responsible members of the party.”

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Rabuka is also reminding party members that the future of the People’s Alliance Party leadership rests in their hands.

He says he is open to the possibility of new leadership, stressing that the decision belongs to party members, branches and regional groups.

Rabuka says he remains committed to serving the party as long as members continue to have confidence in his leadership.

He also challenged members to assess the Government’s performance over the past year and decide on the way forward.