Rabuka thanks Sabha for contributions

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the contributions of the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji to the nation’s development.

Rabuka visited the Sabha’s headquarters in Samabula, Suva yesterday where he received a briefing on its operations and future plans.

Rabuka says the Sabha has moved beyond religious boundaries and this is commendable.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Sabha’s executive director, Shayal Shikha, informed the Prime Minister that in addition to emphasizing religion and culture, they are now incorporating modern ethics and practices to address the nation’s social issues.

Shikha highlights it is important to work together to address social ills such as drug abuse, unemployment, poverty and other issues that are becoming prevalent in our society.

With 28 local branches, hundreds of temples and mandalis, a few primary schools and secondary schools, and technical colleges, the Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha has also embarked on prison visits, medical screenings, blood drives, food distributions and mobile counselling, among other initiatives.

The organization also recently assisted the Ministry of Health with the cremation of unclaimed bodies at the CWM Hospital.

Rabuka says the government stands ready to work with the organization in its plans to progress the nation.