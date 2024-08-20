Rabuka meets top Chinese legislator

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), China's top legislator Zhao Leji [Source: Supplied]

China’s top legislator Zhao Leji met with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday in Beijing.

Noting that Fiji was the first Pacific Island country to establish diplomatic ties with China, Zhao, who is the chair of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, hailed China-Fiji ties as an example of equal treatment and friendly cooperation.

Zhao says China is willing to work with Fiji to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carry forward the traditional friendship, and consolidate political mutual trust.

He further states that they are also willing to continuously expand all-round mutually beneficial cooperation and push forward the China-Fiji comprehensive strategic partnership.

Zhao adds that the NPC of China is willing to continue to strengthen exchanges at all levels with the Parliament of Fiji, timely approve relevant legal documents and provide legal guarantees for bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Rabuka says the one-China principle is the cornerstone of Fiji-China relations.

He says Fiji highly appreciates the major initiatives and ideas put forward by China and is willing to strengthen practical cooperation in various fields such as trade and poverty reduction, and deepen exchanges between legislative bodies.

Xinhua