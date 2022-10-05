Rabuka informed about FICAC’s investigation

People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

The People’s Alliance Leader was summoned to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption to be informed about the progress of their investigation into the alleged breach of the Electoral Act.

Sitiveni Rabuka in a video update says he has been informed by FICAC officers that two members of the party, namely Sajal Narayan and Lynda Tabuya, have been questioned in relation to the alleged breach of the Electoral Act as reported by the FijiFirst.

He adds that his party will cooperate with FICAC as they are likely to call some more members to be questioned.

“I have even told them that we will tone down our activities for the rest of this week, until after it is clear, which sort of areas they are concerned about or which areas that the feature first party is concerned about which caused them to report us to find a check for questioning for possible breaches of the various regulations that covet political activities in Fiji.”

The PA Leader has asked party members and officials to be cautious when out conducting official party business.

The Fijian Elections Office had earlier referred ‘Rock the Vote Fiji’ to FICAC following the complaints of the alleged breach of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding & Disclosures) Act lodged by the FijiFirst last month.