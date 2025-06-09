Rabuka extends best wishes to students

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has extended his warmest wishes to students across the country as they begin the 2026 academic year.

He encouraged students to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to their learning.

He reminded them that they are the future of our nation, and through education, they will help shape a stronger and more prosperous Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister concluded with a blessing for all students and the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.