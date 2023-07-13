Rabuka clarifies Girmit Day celebrations

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has already clarified the controversy surrounding the Girmit Day celebrations earlier this year.

This was said by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in response to criticism of the government’s funding for the public holiday celebrations in honour of the girmatiya.

Rabuka says government policy and regulations are clear that any public funds used must be properly accounted for and due processes followed.

Rabuka says the Finance Minister informed Cabinet that he declared his interest in Rajni Chand as a trustee of the Global Girmit Institute and that the institute is a non-government organization and registered charitable trust.

He says, therefore, that the government does not appoint the GGI trustees or control its operations.

The Prime Minister adds that Cabinet was also informed that a sum of $200,000 was allocated towards the Girmit conference to be managed by the sub-committee.

Rabuka says that given that the sub-committee is not a legally registered entity and does not have a bank account, the Ministry of Finance, upon discussion and approval from the National Girmit Committee, signed an agreement vetted by the Solicitor General’s

Office with the GGI to manage the conference in line with the agreement and standard operating procedures.

He says the GGI was selected based on its previous experience organizing the conference.