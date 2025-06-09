Rabuka calls for united front in fight against drugs

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the fight against illegal drugs must involve the entire community as the government intensifies efforts to tackle the growing problem.

Speaking in Parliament during his Right of Reply to the President’s Address, Rabuka said authorities are strengthening law enforcement operations and surveillance to combat drug-related activities across the country.

He says the government is increasing police deployment, intelligence-led operations and the use of modern surveillance technology, including CCTV systems in high-risk areas.

Rabuka stresses that addressing the drug problem cannot be left to law enforcement agencies alone.

“The fight against drugs must also involve communities, families, schools and religious institutions. A whole-of-society approach is essential.”

The Prime Minister adds that national efforts also include stronger regional cooperation and enhanced monitoring to disrupt the illegal drug trade.

He says the government remains committed to protecting communities and addressing the social impacts of drug abuse through coordinated national action.

