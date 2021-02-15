PS Karan receives courtesy call from new Korean Ambassador

Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan received a courtesy call from the new Korean Ambassador to Fiji, His Excellency Park Young-kyu.

The two senior officials had discussions on current areas of collaboration and opportunities to progressively enhance the levels of engagements between Fiji and Korea.

PS Karan congratulated Ambassador Young-kyu on his new diplomatic role and he reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations with Korea.

PS Karan acknowledged the Korean Government for the support it has rendered towards Fiji’s rebuilding efforts from COVID-19 and TC Yasa.

Ambassador Young-kyu expressed his appreciation to the Fijian Government for the kind hospitality he has received upon his arrival in Fiji.

He also conveyed Korea’s commitment to enhance the mutual cooperation at all levels between the two nations.

Meanwhile, this year would mark the milestone achievement of the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.