Pryde delays return pending review of complaint

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde will not be resuming duties from tomorrow as earlier stated.

In a statement, Pryde says he had written to Chief Justice Salesi Temo at his request to respond to renewed allegations made against him by former Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva.

Pryde says he had been given two weeks leave to answer the allegations and was expected to resume duties from tomorrow.

He says he responded to each of the allegations and urged the Judicial Services Commission to dismiss the complaint so that he could resume duties without further interruption or interference.

The DPP says he urged the JSC to dismiss the complaint on the basis that the allegations were misconceived, baseless, and trivial.

He had also questioned the motive behind the complaint given that the allegations stemmed from information contained in his personal file that had been in the possession of the JSC for the past 21 months.

He contended that the complaint was clearly brought with malicious intent to discredit me and other members of the ODPP staff.

He says he again wrote Chief Justice last Friday noting that he had still not received any response from the JSC to his earlier letter or any decision by the JSC as to whether it intends to advise the President, to suspend him again.

Pryde says he requested a further extension of his leave until such time as the JSC gives a decision and informed the Chief Justice that he is reluctant to return to Fiji and take up his position in the office if the JSC decides suddenly suspend him, cut off his salary, and keep him waiting for another 21 months.

He says he does not think anyone could be expected to resume duties under such difficult and challenging circumstances with the threat of suspension hanging in the air.

In the meantime, Pryde has advised the Chief Justice that he has delegated his authority to Assistant DPP Pauline Madanavosa and are in touch on a daily basis to ensure the operations of the office continue in the usual manner.

He says he has Madanavosa for many years and have confidence in her ability to manage the office in his absence from Fiji.

He says he looks forward to resuming his duties as soon as the JSC advises him that this unjustifiable threat against him has been lifted.