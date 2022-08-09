Provisional SODELPA candidates followed proper channels

The provisional candidates for the Social Democratic Liberal Party have gone through proper internal processes before their names were announced.

SODELPA Leader. Viliame Gavoka has dismissed claims that some provisional candidates have failed to meet the standards and requirements of the party.

Gavoka states all applicants have been endorsed by their respective constituencies.

He adds the requirement for applications is detailed and they undergo a thorough assessment before their names are finalised.

“If you’re not comfortable that they have not come they have not gone through the process, we would not allow them to allow to appear before the selection panel or announce the names after the interviews and the next step is to take them to the pick the names to the management board. Again, there is some questions also by the managing Board is about 40 people. So that’s another vetting process of the management board level.”

SODELPA Secretary, Lenitasi Duru says they are confident about its provisional candidate’s lineup.

“In terms of their education and work experience and the fields that they come from so we are confident that we will form the team that will give us victory in the coming elections.”

SODELPA has so far announced 47 provisional candidates.

The party is looking at incorporating 55 provisional candidates to contest the upcoming General Election.