Proud moment for Rabuka and Captain Tuisue

Captain Etika Tuisue [right] with Captain Clayton Cornish and First Officer Satvikrant Singh [Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says it was a proud moment for him yesterday as he welcomed the advanced wide body aircraft which was flown in by Captain Etika Tuisue, the son of former Air Pacific Chief Pilot Matereti Tuisue.

Rabuka says 30 years ago, former Chief Pilot Matereti Tuisue had accompanied him to Toulouse in France, where aircrafts were being assembled.

He says he had asked the former chief pilot to test out the aircraft and whether it was suitable for Fiji.

“After a few hours he came down and landed the aircraft and told me that Prime Minister, it was very good one and we should buy it. Now almost thirty years later I am officiating at the delivery of the latest one, flown to Fiji by Captain Tuisue, Captain Matereti’s son.”

Fiji Airways pilot, Captain Etika Tuisue says it was a special moment for him, he flew in the new Airbus A350-900.

He says it is a milestone achievement for Fiji Airways, especially following the pandemic.

“Special moment, especially coming out of the pandemic, it shows the resilience of the company and as it continues to punch above its weight as the MD has mentioned, as you can see it has not been long after the pandemic that the company has started to grow and it is exciting for the staff of Fiji Airways.”

He adds that Fiji Airways has to continue to grow to ensure that the economy grows as well.

Captain Tuisue was accompanied by Captain Clayton Cornish and First Officer Satvikrant Singh as they flew in the new airbus from Malta to Los Angeles and home to Fiji.