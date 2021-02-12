Proper processes followed in appointing Director CFL: Vanualailai

Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Education, Professor Jito Vanualailai, has put to rest rumours regarding the appointment of Director for the Centre of Flexible Learning.

Concerns were being raised that the position was not advertised and has been taken on by Dr Rajni Chand.

In setting the record straight, Professor Vanualailai says the position was advertised internally and Dr Chand met all the requirements adding that she was the best-suited person for the job.

“Because it is just an Academic position and we normally just look at the internal expertise that we have. If we can get our own people why should we have to go and get overseas people? In any case, the Fiji Immigration will not allow it. If we don’t have people inside then, of course, we have to go outside, but in this case, we have more than enough expertise.”

Vanualailai adds that the former director Professor Som Naidu was over the retirement age and was not reconsidered for the post.

He adds that Dr Rajni Chand is to be the new Director of CFL for the next 3 years (2021-2023).

Dr Chand has been with the USP for over 25 years as a student, teacher, researcher and course coordinator. She has travelled extensively in the USP region and internationally and has in-depth

knowledge on Open and Distance Learning (ODL) for small and developing South Pacific regional countries. She has presented her research findings at various international ODL, Applied

Linguistics and Indian Diaspora conferences. She has also worked in the course development and editing sections for USP’s Distance Learning section.