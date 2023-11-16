Progress made in Trade Pillar milestones

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The 14 Indo-Pacific Economic Framework partners have made substantial progress in the Trade Pillar negotiations.

Over the past 11 months, IPEF Partners have worked towards shaping a Trade Pillar aligned with the foundational goals set during the initiative’s launch in Tokyo in May last year.

Addressing critical 21st-century economic and trade issues, the negotiations fostered collaboration among diverse partners from the region.

Several chapters of the Trade Pillar witnessed considerable and substantial progress, including Agriculture, Services Domestic Regulation, Good Regulatory Practices, Inclusivity, Digital Economy, Customs Administration and Trade Facilitation, and Technical Assistance and Economic Cooperation.

Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica, says the meeting was a pivotal moment in Fiji’s engagement on the global economic stage.



Kamikamica says the significant progress made so far is a testament to the dedication and collaborative spirit of all Partners.

He adds that in just one year, the negotiators navigated complex topics, producing around 250 pages of intensely negotiated legal text.

As negotiations continue into the next year, Kamikamica stresses the importance of collaboration and partnership.