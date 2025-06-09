Program sparks $36K savings boost

[Photo: Supplied]

ANZ’s Saver Plus pilot has delivered one of Fiji’s strongest recent financial inclusion gains.

The bank states the program will continue after low-income market vendors saved more than $36,000 in its first year.

The Saver Plus Pacific – Fiji Impact Report was launched in Suva. It shows participants saved steadily over ten months and lifted their financial wellbeing scores from 40 to 75 out of 100. ANZ says this is a major jump for a first-time rollout.

The program targeted market vendors and farmers in Suva, Nausori and Ba. It recorded an 85 per cent completion rate. ANZ matched participants’ savings by more than $29,000.

Many have since reinvested in equipment, improved their stalls or diversified their income.

Graduate Milika said the program changed how she manages money and helped her plan for her children’s education.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek said the results show that practical financial education, combined with structured savings, builds resilience for families who rely on daily income.

He said the bank would expand the program to strengthen financial independence in Fiji.

Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali said the initiative supports the National Financial Inclusion Strategy and gives women and small businesses tools to stabilise and grow.

ANZ will bring Saver Plus back next year after strong demand from market communities.

