News

Process for lost or damaged blue cards remains

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
April 30, 2022 12:20 pm
[Source: DINFO]

No changes have been made to the process of replacing lost or damaged Blue E-Ticketing Cards for school students.

The Ministry of Education has responded to reports of parents being asked to provide a signed letter from a Justice of Peace (JP) to be submitted with a signed Replacement or Lost Card form.

The ministry says the only requirement for replacing E-Ticketing cards is a signed form from the Head of School.

If the bus card is lost or damaged, the student or Head of School must call Vodafone on 151 to issue a block on the card.

Vodafone Fiji issues replacement cards to students and transfers credit balance from the old card to the new one after 72 hours.

