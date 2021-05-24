Process for lost or damaged blue cards remains

No changes have been made to the process of replacing lost or damaged Blue E-Ticketing Cards for school students.

The Ministry of Education has responded to reports of parents being asked to provide a signed letter from a Justice of Peace (JP) to be submitted with a signed Replacement or Lost Card form.

The ministry says the only requirement for replacing E-Ticketing cards is a signed form from the Head of School.

Article continues after advertisement

If the bus card is lost or damaged, the student or Head of School must call Vodafone on 151 to issue a block on the card.

Vodafone Fiji issues replacement cards to students and transfers credit balance from the old card to the new one after 72 hours.