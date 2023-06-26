Private sector intends to improve labour market: Batiweti

[File Photo]

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has called on the immigration department to assist the private sector in bringing in skilled workers on short-term contracts.

Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says that through this, they will be able to fill the gaps left by the increasing labour migration crisis.

Batiweti says this is part of their 2023–24 national budget submission as they intend to promote entrepreneurship, sustainability, and attract new investments in the country.

Article continues after advertisement



FCEF Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti.

He adds that the processing time for work permits is a concern.

“It is not so much of the law. It is the timing of the processing. I believe the immigration department is also facing the effects of labour mobility. Some of the immigration department employees, I believe, have also left, so that has led to a delay in some of the processes. The law is okay; it’s just the processing time that is a problem right now.”

Batiweti says the private sector intends to improve Fiji’s labour market and attract skilled workers from overseas for a short period of time.

He adds that this will act as a buffer while Fiji transitions towards ensuring that skills are developed locally to replace those that are going through labour mobility.