Private sector can step in to address skills shortages

File photo

As labour shortages continue to challenge investors in Fiji, the private sector is increasingly taking matters into its own hands by investing directly in workforce training and skills development.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says the availability of skilled labour and productivity remain among the most serious constraints facing both domestic and foreign investors.

He adds that with demand growing across sectors such as tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, businesses are responding by developing their own training systems.

According to Chetty, some major companies have begun establishing in-house academies and training programs to build the skills they need locally, rather than relying solely on the existing labour market.

“These investors are working closely with universities and training institutions to identify the skills they require and ensure graduates are job-ready. In some cases, companies are setting up their own academies to train workers according to industry needs.”

Chetty adds that the approach is being seen as a long-term solution to persistent skills gaps, particularly as new forms of investment emerge in areas such as renewable energy, technology, outsourcing, and value-added agriculture.

Investment Fiji says addressing labour shortages will require close cooperation between the private sector, government, and education providers.

While investors face immediate challenges, longer-term strategies are being developed to strengthen the workforce pipeline.

The organisation adds that aligning training programs with investor demand will be critical to sustaining economic growth and ensuring Fiji remains attractive to investors in an increasingly competitive global environment.

