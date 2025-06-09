Prison officer prime suspect in wife’s alleged murder

[file photo]

A prison officer is under investigation after his wife was found dead at their Nacua Court residence in Nakasi earlier today.

Police confirmed the officer, who is receiving treatment at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is the main suspect.

The circumstances surrounding his hospitalization have not been disclosed.

The incident came to light around midday.

The Officer in Charge, accompanied by an Assistant Crime Sergeant from Eastern Investigation, visited the scene shortly after.

The woman’s body was discovered in the bedroom at approximately 12:10 p.m.

Investigation continues.

