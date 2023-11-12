PRF sets new standard for Diwali

PRF Amitesh Deo

Founder of the Pacific Recycling Foundation Amitesh Deo urges a shift from individual clean-ups to a collective effort for environmental care this Diwali.

Emphasizing the need to transcend personal boundaries, Deo’s message aligns with recent actions by the PRF team, who in anticipation of Diwali conducted a clean-up of the Bykeitou informal settlement at Maqbool Road in Nadera last week.

The team removed over 1,200kg of general waste and 700kg of recyclables.

Deo states that this initiative extends beyond clean-up efforts as a comprehensive training program was organized for 24 recycling advocates.

The topics discussed included recycling best practices to human rights, gender-based violence, consumer rights, and health issues.

Deo highlights the importance of this initiative during festive seasons where celebrations often contribute significantly to environmental waste.

The hope is that the acquired knowledge will be disseminated and implemented underlining the collective responsibility for environmental preservation.