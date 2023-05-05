PRF proposes recycling educational priorities in the national budget

PRF Founder, Mr. Amitesh Deo hands over budget submissions to the Head of Fiscal Policy, Research and Analysis at the Ministry of Finance. Mr. Munesh Deo. [Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is proposing that the government support studies on specific areas of recycling in the 2023–2024 national budget.

PRF made a number of submissions today and believes that this area has significant potential to foster economic, environmental, and social developments in Fiji.

Founder Amitesh Deo says their submissions are based on and fortified by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s response to the President’s address in Parliament this year, where the Prime Minister stated that he will be recommending a study be carried out in recycling that will minimize pollution, reduce solid waste, and protect the environment.

Deo revealed the PRF has submitted a public-private partnership approach to explore opportunities for tire shredding and processing plants and end-of-life vehicle procedures and processing facilities.

He adds that they are ready to commit to a public-private partnership aimed at looking for sustainable and cost-effective solutions for proper waste management in Fiji.

PRF’s budget submissions were handed over to the Head of Fiscal Policy, Research, and Analysis at the Ministry of Finance, Munesh Deo.