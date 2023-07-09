Crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility: President

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [middle] at the opening of the week-long Digicel Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival at Subrail Park, in Labasa yesterday. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere officiated at the opening of the week-long Digicel Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival at Subrail Park, in Labasa yesterday.

In his address the President emphasized that crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility and not only that of the Fiji Police Force.

He highlighted that reinvigorating the community is essential if we are to prevent crimes and ensure safer communities.

Ratu Wiliame commended the carnival committee for their commitment and passion to organize such an event as well as assisting the Fiji Police Force.

He says the significance of this collaboration was highlighted in April, when the Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival Committee handed over a caravan to the Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew to assist the force with its community policing operations in Labasa.