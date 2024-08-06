President Murmu begins official visit

India’s President, Droupadi Murmu meets primary school students

The traditional welcome ceremony for India’s President, Droupadi Murmu, is currently underway at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Murmu also greeted primary school students who were outside holding the India and Fiji flags at the venue.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Deputy Prime Ministers Viliame Gavoka and Professor Biman Prasad, along with other government ministers, officials, members of the Indian delegation, and members of the diplomatic corps, are also part of the ceremony.

Article continues after advertisement

She will be heading to the parliament after the ceremony, where she will deliver her address.