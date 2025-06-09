President calls for equal education access for rural students

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has renewed calls for equal access to quality education for all Fijian children, stressing that students in rural and remote communities must not be left behind.

The Head of State made the remarks while receiving a courtesy visit from members of the Fiji Education Commission at State House yesterday.

Led by Chairperson Professor Vijay Naidu, the Commission updated the President on the progress of its work and sought his views as it continues its national review of the education system.

Ratu Naiqama commended the Commission’s efforts to strengthen Fiji’s education framework, stressing that education remains the foundation of national development and must serve every community, urban and rural alike.

He noted that while rural schools are performing well and urban schools fairly, more targeted support is needed to ensure that every child, whether in town or in a remote village, has the opportunity to succeed.

The President also acknowledged the vital role of faith based schools, which make up about 26 percent of all educational institutions, praising their contribution to nurturing values alongside academic excellence.

He further highlighted the importance of lifelong learning, pointing out that graduates in critical fields such as medicine, education, and agriculture often return to their communities to drive local development.

Commission members, comprising experienced educators and academics, raised key issues affecting the sector and welcomed the inclusion of early childhood education in the proposed Education Bill, noting the crucial role teachers play even under challenging conditions.

They also discussed the ongoing migration of skilled professionals, including teachers and doctors, and agreed that Fiji must plan strategically to address the resulting gaps in essential services.

Ratu Naiqama underlined the need to prepare students for global changes, including technological literacy and adaptation to artificial intelligence, while ensuring fair and equitable access to quality education across all communities.

The Fiji Education Commission, appointed by Cabinet, is reviewing outcomes from the Education Summit and will present recommendations aimed at improving teaching quality, school leadership, and curriculum across all levels, from preschool to high school, including non-formal and vocational education.

