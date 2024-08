[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger,’s tenure in the country is coming to an end.

The outgoing ambassador paid a visit to the State House yesterday, where President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere wished him well in his future endeavors.

Ratu Wiliame also thanked the outgoing Ambassador for his devoted service to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Leger took up this role in November 2021.