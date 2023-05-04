Prasad urges Indonesian support

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad [left] with the Indonesian Minister for Finance Sri Mulyani [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has called for Indonesia’s support to advocate a scale-up in climate adaptation financing.

Prasad said this during his meeting with Indonesian Minister for Finance Sri Mulyani on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in South Korea.

He also urged Indonesia’s support in increasing concessional lending and grants for small island developing states through multilateral institutions.

[Source: Fiji Government]

The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged Mulyani for her support and leadership at the multilateral institutions and her commitment to advance Fiji-Indonesia bilateral relationship.

Mulyani congratulated Prasad and the new government and assured her support to Fiji and Pacific Island countries.

Meanwhile Prasad also met with various dignitaries from Japan, Australia and the US and attended the opening session of the ADB Board of Governors meeting, which was opened by the President of South Korea Yoon Sul Yeol.



The 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank in South Korea. [Source: Fiji Government]