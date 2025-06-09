Prasad expects NFP MPs to comply

[Photo: FILE]

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says he expects every member of the party’s parliamentary caucus to comply with a formal directive to vote against the Constitution Amendment Bill at its third reading.

The directive, issued on October 30, requires each NFP MP to submit a signed written undertaking to the General Secretary before the vote, confirming they understand and will comply.

Speaking at a media briefing, Prasad confirmed that all party MPs, including himself, received written instructions from the Management Board, endorsed by the Working Committee.

“I expect every member of the parliament, and I think most of them understand, everyone understands that we are elected on a party and we have to abide by the party’s directive and stand on this matter.”

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The directive requires MPs to attend Parliament, vote against the bill and ensure their votes are recorded.

Members are prohibited from voting in favour, abstaining or absenting themselves to avoid recording their opposition.

The undertaking requires members to acknowledge they understand constitutional provisions relating to voting against party instructions.

The directive cites Section 63(1)(h) of the 2013 Constitution concerning the vacation of parliamentary seats where a member votes or abstains contrary to party direction without prior permission.

It also refers to Section 63(3), concerning notification to the Speaker, and states that any alleged breach will be addressed under applicable constitutional provisions, parliamentary procedures and party rules.

The General Secretary is responsible for obtaining and retaining signed undertakings, while the parliamentary whip will maintain attendance and voting records.

Professor Prasad maintained that taking a different position from coalition partners did not mean abandoning the coalition, pointing to NFP’s opposition to parliamentary and ministerial salary increases in May 2024.