Prasad clarifies FNPF withdrawal age

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has clarified that Fijians can still withdraw their retirement savings from the Fiji National Provident Fund at the age of 55.

His clarification comes following an article in The Fiji Times which incorrectly reported otherwise.

Professor Prasad says the entitlement age continues to be 55 years and this has not changed.

Article continues after advertisement

He further states that the recent amendment was only about readmission into the FNPF.

The DPM says members are now allowed to re-join the Fund twice after withdrawal, instead of just once as before.

He reaffirms that the withdrawal of full funds at retirement age of 55 remains in law.

The Fiji Times has since expressed regret over the error and has offered an apology for the inconvenience caused.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.