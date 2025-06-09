Practical support brings dignity to final goodbyes

Cemetery President Praveen Ramswarup at the site designated for the construction of new washroom facilities at the cemetery.

For years, families attending funerals at the Ra Christian Cemetery in Rakiraki have faced the same struggle: no washroom facilities.

Mourners, including women and children, often had to leave halfway through services to find restrooms in town or nearby homes, disrupting what should have been moments of grief, reflection, and support.

Now, that long wait for change is over.

The Government, through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, has provided funding of more than $8,700 to construct new washroom facilities at the cemetery.

It may seem a small gesture, but for the families who gather to farewell their loved ones, it means comfort, dignity, and peace of mind.

Cemetery President Praveen Ramswarup says the community has been waiting a long time for this day.

“Funeral services usually take hours, with prayers and preaching. People travel from far places. Having a washroom facility here will make a big difference, especially for women and children.”

The Ra Christian Cemetery serves not only Rakiraki residents but also families from nearby districts, making the new facilities a blessing for many.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Hon. Charan Jeath Singh, says this is exactly the kind of support the government wants to provide.

“We are committed to practical projects that improve lives and ensure no community is left behind.”

For the people of Ra, the new washrooms are more than bricks and mortar; they are a sign that their needs are being heard and that even in moments of loss, dignity and compassion are not forgotten.

