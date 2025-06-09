Power surge cuts supply in Nasinu

Supplied

Hundreds of Nasinu residents are without electricity after a power outage early this morning.

FBC News understands a power surge at Kubukawa Road, triggered by heavy rain and strong winds, may have caused the blackout.

We are trying to get an update from Energy Fiji Limited as to when electricity will be restored to affected communities.

Several communities across the Central and Eastern Divisions were also flooded overnight.

A heavy rain alert remains in force, and authorities are urging people to take necessary precautions as a trough of low pressure continues to move over the country.

