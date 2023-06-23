Possible El Nino from September

A possible dry spell is expected to affect the country later in the year as an El Nino situation is now anticipated.

Director of Fiji Meteorological Services Terry Atalifo says the situation will have serious consequences for Fiji.

Atalifo says preparations have been made for businesses, stakeholders, and development partners towards risk reduction, recovery, and response as Fiji’s current stage is on El Nino watch.

“With anticipation of El Nino developing towards the end of the year, that will mean dry conditions for us in Fiji and less rainfall, which means people in water-sensitive sectors will need to try to plan ahead so their businesses and lives are not affected.”



Director of Fiji Meteorological Services Terry Atalifo

Chair of the Fiji Business Disaster Resilience Council, Karunesh Rao, says businesses should be more aware of the risk.

“It’s an ideal opportunity for us to get our water tanks connected, look into rainwater harvesting, and get agriculture and produce of that sort.”

The Fiji Meterological Service is confident that the Al Nino will affect Fiji in September or October this year, but nothing extreme at this stage.