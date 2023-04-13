Possible demolition of PRB Mead Road

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa has made it clear that even if the Public Rental Board property along Mead Road in Nabua is maintained, tenants will have to be relocated.

The country’s most controversial PRB property is facing possible demolition, and Nalumisa confirms that a proposal for the demolition has been brought up by engineers following a survey on the ground’s condition.

The flats, which house over 150 families, have been deemed unsafe for the residents.

The PRB Mead Road has been home to hundreds for many years, and while crime has put the property under the spotlight in the past, Nalumisa admits that relocation is being discussed.

“Some structures, because they were done a long time ago, are really not safe now. Even if we maintain, because if that is confirmed by engineers, then we still have to relocate the tenants.”

Nalumisa says they are in the process of informing tenants of steps being considered, and the Board will be meeting with tenants.

Some tenants have claimed they received letters informing them about the proposed relocation.

Meanwhile, plans to demolish this housing property are still uncertain as the Ministry has yet to determine the number of flats deemed unsafe for occupancy.