Unity Fiji to field 55 candidates

Unity Fiji, Savenaca Narube. [File Photo]

Unity Fiji will be announcing its candidates and releasing its manifesto by the end of this month.

Leader Savenaca Narube says they have received close to 70 applications, however, they will be fielding 55 candidates.

Narube adds they are currently going through the interviewing process.

Article continues after advertisement

“Soon after that, we will announce our line-up of candidates. Our manifesto is being drafted and should be ready by the same time.”

Narube says they will include some of the key strategies in their manifesto and they are confident about the chance for this year’s General Election.