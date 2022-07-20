Unity Fiji accuses NFP of copying their motto

NFP's General Secretary Seni Nabou (From left), National Federation Party leader Savenaca Narube.

The National Federation Party has hit out at the Unity Fiji party for accusing them and other political parties of virtually copying their name and motto.

Party leader Savenaca Narube says they had registered People First as their by-line or motto.

NFP’s General Secretary Seni Nabou says Narube’s statement says he was referring to the NFP when he mentioned a political party with the motto “Uniting Fiji” although Narube did not name any political party in his July 18th statement.

Nabou says neither Narube nor Unity Fiji have ownership of the word “Unity or Uniting.”

She says that NFP started using “Uniting Fiji” 14 years ago, in August 2008, nine years before the formation of the Unity Fiji Party in 2017.

Nabou adds that it was the title of NFP’s historical publication, marking 45 years of the party’s existence as Fiji’s oldest political party since 1963.

However, Narube told FBC News this afternoon that he did not say that he owned the word unity of uniting and still stands by his statement that some political parties, including the NFP, copied Unity Fiji’s motto.