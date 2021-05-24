Home

SODELPA upset with Tabuya

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 7, 2022 4:20 pm
Sitiveni Rabuka [left] with Lynda Tabuya. Right: SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

Distrust, perjury, and alleged corruption were the reasons Lynda Tabuya left SODELPA.

Tabuya says these were issues that were raised with the SODELPA executive, but the executive did not hear her concerns.

“There were issues of governance and governance that were happening within the party. I raised these issues in my official capacity as the whip. All of these were blocked by the leadership of the party.”

SODELPA in a statement says it has accepted Lynda Tabuya’s resignation but is saddened that she departed badmouthing the leadership of the party.

Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says Tabuya is an amateur politician who never promoted the party banner but rather her own political profile.

“Miss Tabuya was always a surprise when out of the blue, she would ask for the leadership to step down without highlighting the grounds”.

Gavoka says they are calling on the rest of the People’s Alliance Party ‘sleeping cells’ in SODELPA to leave the party and join Tabuya and Rabuka.

Meanwhile, the People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says these individuals are always welcome to join them.

“The door to the People’s alliance will be open to anyone from SODELPA who wants to move in with us.”

This is the second time that Tabuya has jumped ship for Rabuka prior to a general election.

She contested under the People’s Democratic Party, winning 1,375 votes in 2014 before joining SODELPA in 2018 to win 8,795.

Now she is hoping to contest under the People’s Alliance Party this year.

