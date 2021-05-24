Home

SODELPA refuses to reveal its nominee for President

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 12:50 pm

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader, Viliame Gavoka is unwilling to reveal their nominee for Fiji’s next President.

Parliament will convene tomorrow to elect the new President as outgoing Head of State Jioji Konrote’s term expires.

There is speculation that the Opposition is likely to nominate Rewa High Chief and former SODELPA Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama already confirmed he has approached Turaga na Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere as his nominee.

Ratu Wiliame has accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to be a nominee for the Head of State.

Parliament will tomorrow vote to decide who will become Fiji’s new President.

