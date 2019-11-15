Ro Teimumu acknowledges Rabuka

SODELPA Member of Parliament Ro Teimumu Kepa says the now-former Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka will be leaving a huge gap.

Rabuka announced his resignation in parliament today.

Speaking in Parliament this afternoon, Ro Teimumu acknowledged Rabuka’s contributions saying his shoes will be difficult to fill.

Article continues after advertisement

The Roko Tui Dreketi says it takes a lot of courage for what Rabuka did in parliament this morning.

“He departs the opposition and the parliament with a clean heart and a clear conscious and he is a happy man believing that what he has done was the right thing to do.”

She also thanked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who have acknowledged Sitiveni Rabuka in parliament today.