Rabuka hopes to register party before any legislation changes

Former SODELPA Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka is hoping to submit an application to register a political party while things are – as he describes it – steady.

Rabuka says when it comes to legislative processes, there is nothing stopping the government from continuing to perfect the Electoral Act.

He adds this could mean there may be some more amendments as he tries to form a political party, and he needs to be prepared.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka also says his eventual application for a proposed political party will be determined by the legislation in force.

“So we have to do it now that it’s a bit steady, things are steady at the moment. The last amendment has gone through. Now is the time for us to use that last state and lodge our application.”

The Former Opposition Leader claims to have exceeded the 5,000 signatures needed to register a party.

Rabuka is confident of submitting all necessary documents to the Registrar of Political Parties by the end of this month.