Police continue questioning MPs and others

Police are continuing with the questioning of people in relation to comments made regarding the proposed amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act.

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya has again been taken in.

She confirmed late this afternoon in parliament that she had been summoned for more questioning.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s also believed National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad is also being questioned alongside members of the party’s youth group.

These individuals are being questioned at the Police CID Headquarters in Suva.

Police have warned that those who instigate instability and fear through their comments will need to be investigated.