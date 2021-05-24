People’s Alliance to focus on all Fijians

People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has promised to promote, protect and defend the civil, political and religious rights of all communities.

Speaking at the launch of the party in Nawaka Nadi this morning, Rabuka says thirty-two percent of Fiji’s population comprises of Indo-Fijians.

Rabuka says his dedication to their interests will be no less than to the rights and aspirations of the indigenous people of Fiji.

“I’ll give you an overview of our main objectives as laid out in that constitution. We’ll contest parliamentary elections with candidates who put the welfare and prosperity of the common people above personal selfish interests.”

He says that he is also aware of 1987 and how his actions then, still resonate in society.

The party leader again apologized for his actions saying the Rabuka of 11th October 2021 is not the Rabuka of 1987.

The former Prime Minister in the SVT government says his perspectives and attitudes have changed and he believes in inclusivity.