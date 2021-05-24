PAP candidate’s future in limbo

The People’s Alliance is working with relevant authorities to verify information regarding one of its provisional candidate, Sajal Narayan.

Party General-Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka says they have received allegations circulating on social media regarding Narayan for previous charges in the USA.

He says they will make a decision base on the findings.

Ditoka adds that the party is confident and fully supports its list of Provisional Candidates for the Fiji 2022 General Election.

The General Secretary confirmed that the candidate list will be sent through to the Registrar of Political Parties in accordance with Fiji Elections Office requirements in due course.