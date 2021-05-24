Home

Politics

My decision is final says Rabuka

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 8, 2022 7:40 am
Peoples’ Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Peoples’ Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says objections to his appointments of two Deputy Party Leaders will not be considered.

Yesterday, Rabuka appointed Lynda Tabuya and Daniel Lobhendahn to the position where they join Manoa Kamikamica, who was appointed some weeks ago.

Rabuka says three Deputy Leaders are required under the party constitution and this has now been fulfilled.

Article continues after advertisement

The Peoples’ Alliance Leader says he made the decision on his own and need not consult with the board members as his decisions count.

Rabuka also says he expects objections, but his words are final.

He says he is trying to put his party in order and he is not dictating any processes.

“Not dictating but running it from the beginning, and when everything is handed over to the party, then they will decide.” At the moment, I’ve got to form the team that will wield the party’s mandate, and then we’ll go on from there.”

Tabuya, who is familiar with working alongside Rabuka, says she is honoured to serve in her new position.

The former parliamentarian, while being with the Social Democratic Liberal Party, tried to topple SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka, but after being unsuccessful, she left SODELPA to join forces with Rabuka.

“I have worked in the past with the Party leader, he was the leader of Opposition and I was the whip. We have a great working relationship and I’m really appreciative of his trust in me.”

The Peoples’ Alliance has already announced 12 provisional candidates. However, one is being investigated for allegations of a recent conviction,

The party is expected to announce another set of provisional candidates on Monday in Nadi.

