I’ve lost hope in SODELPA board: Radrodro

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Salote Radrodro says she’s disappointed with the management board.

The SODELPA Board is meeting at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva, and Radrodro is among a handful of MPs who have been locked out of the meeting room.

She says in the past they were at least allowed to sit in without speaking or voting rights however this is no longer the case.

Radrodro walked out of the venue frustrated, saying she has voters who have expectations of her, and even sitting in to observe would be enough.

When asked if she’s been banned because of allegations that she is involved with former SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka’s proposed party, Radrodro says she represents the people who voted her into parliament.

She says MPs now have to find out the results of the management board meeting from outsiders because there is no structure for informing relevant party members.

Radrodro adds the only other option is to summon the party General Secretary to attend a caucus meeting in order to update MPs about management board decisions.

The meeting today is expected to decide the process for appointing a replacement for Emele Duituturaga after her resignation as General Secretary.