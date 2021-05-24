I will win: Bainimarama

Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has today made his political intentions clear – stating emphatically that he will win the next election.

Responding to recent criticism from his political opponents, Bainimarama told FBC News that he will lead his party to victory when the election is called.

“I will win this election, I will win it. There is no two way about this. I will win this election.”

A confident FijiFirst leader ready for the political battle ahead, Bainimarama is unmoved by attacks from political opponents, a glimpse of how secure he and his party feel going into the election.

So much so, that he has called on Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad, to recognize his position.

“Until they recognize the fact that I’m the Prime Minister of this country, they will die old man.”

The Prime Minister has also laid to rest any doubts about his health, adding that NFP Leader Biman Prasad and others won’t be able to use it to undermine his campaign.

“Biman has said that I’m a tired old man, I want to say that if he is implying that I’m tired because I’ve had surgery, my answer to that its, not. People have recovered from surgery. I think half the people in there have been sick and have recovered including Biman.”

Responding to criticism of his surgery in Australia, Bainimarama says he isn’t the only one who’s sought medical treatment overseas

“People have been to India, to Australia to New Zealand to America for treatment overseas. They are covered under insurance. I am covered under insurance.”

The FijiFirst leader has also questioned how the Peoples’ Alliance and the NFP intend to make their partnership work under Fiji’s electoral process.