Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Politics

I will win: Bainimarama

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 5, 2022 7:16 pm
Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has today made his political intentions clear – stating emphatically that he will win the next election.

Responding to recent criticism from his political opponents, Bainimarama told FBC News that he will lead his party to victory when the election is called.

“I will win this election, I will win it. There is no two way about this. I will win this election.”

Article continues after advertisement

A confident FijiFirst leader ready for the political battle ahead, Bainimarama is unmoved by attacks from political opponents, a glimpse of how secure he and his party feel going into the election.

So much so, that he has called on Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad, to recognize his position.

“Until they recognize the fact that I’m the Prime Minister of this country, they will die old man.”

The Prime Minister has also laid to rest any doubts about his health, adding that NFP Leader Biman Prasad and others won’t be able to use it to undermine his campaign.

“Biman has said that I’m a tired old man, I want to say that if he is implying that I’m tired because I’ve had surgery, my answer to that its, not. People have recovered from surgery. I think half the people in there have been sick and have recovered including Biman.”

Responding to criticism of his surgery in Australia, Bainimarama says he isn’t the only one who’s sought medical treatment overseas

“People have been to India, to Australia to New Zealand to America for treatment overseas. They are covered under insurance. I am covered under insurance.”

The FijiFirst leader has also questioned how the Peoples’ Alliance and the NFP intend to make their partnership work under Fiji’s electoral process.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.